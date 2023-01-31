The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- B.L. Services, 1105 E. Guadalupe St., Victoria, owned by Brandi Gomez.
- Mother Cluckers Downtown LLC DBA Mother Cluckers Mercantile, 120 S. Main St., Victoria, owned by Jennifer Heibel and Jackie Winstead.
- Lenhart Team, 409 Angus, Victoria, owned by Jeff Lenhart.
- Best Little Estate Sale Co., 603 Berwick, Victoria, owned by Gene Gilley.
- Yatzi’s, 2907 Linda Drive, Victoria, owned by Yatzari Cervantes.
- 337 Pilot, 560 Treasure Oaks, Inez, owned by Michael M. Reamy.
- AK Beauty Supply, 2103 E. Trinity St., Victoria, owned by Anna Dixon.
- Rauscher Auto Plus, 2304 E. North St., Victoria, owned by Ryan Rauscher.
- Jumping Fiesta, 5 Carpenter Lane, Port Lavaca, owned by Erica Garcia.
- Deli Mex Meal Prep, 108 Woodhall Drive, Victoria, owned by Nallely Orozco Lara.
- Dear Dreamer, 4106 John Stockbauer Drive apt 328, Victoria, owned by Naomi Walkine.
- Grateful Graze, 107 Laramie Drive, Victoria, owned by Amanda Gonzalez.
- Signature Engraving, 4002 Main St. suite 400, Victoria, owned by Lawrence P. Soule.
- Halo Entertainment, 3401 E. Mistletoe Ave., Victoria, owned by Hillary Ramos.
- Get Off UR App Speed Dating Services, P.O. Box 267, Telferner, owned by Melissa Rendon.
- Bates Racing, 205 W. Convent St., Victoria, owned by Percy Bates.
- Endured, 112A Jason St., Victoria, owned by Danny Guerra.
- Central City Sports Cards, 112A Jason St., Victoria, owned by Jeremiah Flores.