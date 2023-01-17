The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
Shawn Hills Lawn Care Services, 502 Chaparral Drive, Victoria, owned by Shawn Hill.
A.L.M. Construction, 6145 SH 185 East, Seadrift, owned by Alfred Garcia.
Blue Clover Designs, 402 Wisteria Avenue, Victoria, owned by Dora Shaver.
Earth Works, 102 E. Airline Road, Victoria, owned by Mark Garretson.
Hand in Hand, 350 Winding Way Drive East, Victoria, owned by Emmalyn Purcell.
Endless Creations, 507 W. Stayton Ave., Victoria, owned by Kristen Hunt and Martha Bollier.
The Vietnamese Cuisine, 5506 N. Navarro St., Victoria, owned by Rudolph H. Rivera and Angela Lam.
319 Crafts, 404 Wisteria Ave., Victoria, owned by Dora Shaver.
MJL Dirt and Concrete Work, 985 Rainbow Road, Cuero, Miguel Jaime Loredo.
Clean Plate, 1405 E. Airline Road, Victoria, Erica Johnson Briggs.
Gator Construction, 116 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, owned by Abner Calderon.
L&L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria, owned by Baldemar Gonzalez.
M&J Guzman Construction, 403 Westwood St. Suite B, Victoria, owned by Juan A Guzman and Melissa A Valdez.
Shiny Wagon Quilting, 1947 Raab Road, Victoria, owned by Lisa Stacy.
C&L Studios, 3208 Sam Houston Drive Unit A, Victoria, owned by Lisette Martinez and Celeste Garcia-Perez.
Mission Veils, 1702 Lower Mission Valley Road, Victoria, owned by Rachel Novak.
Gilbert Alvarado Painting, 702 Salem Road #813, Victoria, owned by Gilbert Alvarado.
Stafford Properties, 2501 E. Airline Road, Victoria, owned by Richard Stafford.
9INE2WO5ER, 214 Brocton St., Victoria, owned by Anna Del Angel.