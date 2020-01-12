The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Cafe Rey Tex-Mex Restaurant, 1303 Juan Linn St., owned by Silvia Hernandez Salas
- Po Boyz Tree Trimming and Yard Services, 2506 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Xavier Sanchez
- Curb Appeal, 305 Monterrey Drive, owned by Richard Williams
- Kelli’s Cajun Kitchen, 2025 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca, owned by Tri Nguyen
- Pay that Note Tow and Recovering, 304 Grant St., owned by Mason Robles
- South Texas Land Improvements and Construction, 2118 Parsons Road, owned by Lisa Broll
- Perfection Remodeling Construction, 3202 Cherry St., owned by Lisa Martinez
- JR Lawn Care, 2303 E. Rosebud Ave., owned by Candido Bautista
- Enterprise Maintenance Construction and Landscaping, 902 S. Liberty St., owned by Leslee and Herbert Sipe
