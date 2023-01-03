The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Victoria Food Mart, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Owned by Shield Baur Investments.
- Avy’s Life, 109 Newcastle St., Victoria. Owned by Jessica Rivera.
- Kissed by Kaitlyn, 308 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Owned by Kaitlyn Schrade.
- The Party Zone, 3801 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Owned by Afshan A. Salazar.
- Crossrhodes Chic Boutique, 232 Cobble Stone Court, Victoria. Owned by Anna Rhodes and Clayton Rhodes.
- Cutesy Unique By Jenn C, 1207 Burkedale St., Port Lavaca. Owned by Jennifer Castillo.
- Small Town Snow Cones, 3321 Mayfair Drive, Victoria. Owned by Marcus Natal and Kasey Natal.
- J&J Automotive, !35 Seadrift St, Port Lavaca. Owned by Jeffrey Gomez.
- Sassy Primas, 1602 Bowie Drive, Victoria. Owned by Kristal Murillo.
- Orchid Day & Night Spa, 5606 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Owned by Angela Lam and Rudolph Rivera.