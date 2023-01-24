The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
Bountiful Grace, 146 McQueens Lane, Victoria, owned by Annette France.
Jay's Sports Bar, 2604 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, owned by Maria Ester Sanchez.
MG Solutions, 1103 Pennsylvania Avenue, Victoria, owned by Martin Gonzalez.
Hinojosa Drywall, 1203½ E. Loma Vista Ave., Victoria, owned by Antonia Ledezma Hinojosa.
Rangel Construction, 200 Golden Eye Loop, Victoria, owned by Jose Jorge Rangel.
DJL Const., 333 Davis Lane, Victoria, owned by Donald Lewis.
Create the Change, 4109 N. John Stockbauer Drive, apt 4205, Victoria, owned by Holly Brown.
JJ Rangel Construction, 200 Golden Eye Loop, Victoria, owned by Jose Jorge Rangel.
Barb's Cleaning Service, 102 Sylvia St., Victoria, owned by Barbara Wynn Lefner.