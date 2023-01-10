The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Jonesy’s Tree Services, 1342 Live Oak Drive, Victoria, owned by Chance Jones.
- AM Works, 2865 Hand Road, Victoria, owned by Amber Rodriguez.
- Gypsy B, 2802 Bluebonnet St., Victoria, owned by Bridget R. Chapa.
- McCoy Remme Ranch Hunts, P.O. Box 3402, Victoria, owned by Dennis Stumfoll.
- South Texas Sanitation Service, 381 Kolodzey Road, Victoria, owned by Calder Tater.
- Starry Night Designs, 2705A Lone Tree Road, Victoria, owned by Julia Salazar.
- Vivid Shades by Amanda, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive suite H, Victoria, owned by Amanda Garcia.
- Lassmann Auto Garage, 295 Donna Drive, Victoria, owned by Spenser Lassmann.
- Ramon Ramos, 110 W. Harbor Drive, Port Lavaca, owned by Ramon Ramos.
- Chalk of the Town, 222 Canyon Creek Drive, Victoria, owned by Jamie Hernandez.
- Las Conchas, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Noelya E. Vidal.