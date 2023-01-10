The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.

  • Jonesy’s Tree Services, 1342 Live Oak Drive, Victoria, owned by Chance Jones.
  • AM Works, 2865 Hand Road, Victoria, owned by Amber Rodriguez.
  • Gypsy B, 2802 Bluebonnet St., Victoria, owned by Bridget R. Chapa.
  • McCoy Remme Ranch Hunts, P.O. Box 3402, Victoria, owned by Dennis Stumfoll.
  • South Texas Sanitation Service, 381 Kolodzey Road, Victoria, owned by Calder Tater.
  • Starry Night Designs, 2705A Lone Tree Road, Victoria, owned by Julia Salazar.
  • Vivid Shades by Amanda, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive suite H, Victoria, owned by Amanda Garcia.
  • Lassmann Auto Garage, 295 Donna Drive, Victoria, owned by Spenser Lassmann.
  • Ramon Ramos, 110 W. Harbor Drive, Port Lavaca, owned by Ramon Ramos.
  • Chalk of the Town, 222 Canyon Creek Drive, Victoria, owned by Jamie Hernandez.
  • Las Conchas, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Noelya E. Vidal.

