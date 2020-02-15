The Annual Chamber Membership Banquet was held at The Venue on Church Street, Jan. 9.
Awards were presented for Business of The Year, Agriculture Award, Citizen of Tomorrow and Larry Carter Award.
Business of the Year was presented to Cuero H-E-B.
Citizen of Tomorrow nominees were Kesli Pratka, Brady Watson, Morgen Patek and the winner was Kesli Pratka. Each student nominated and the winner will receive a scholarship presented by the Chamber at the annual Cuero High School Awards Assembly in May.
The 2019 Agriculture Achievement Award was presented to Harvey H. Mueller.
The Larry Carter Community Service Award is a very special award recognizing a person who has served and volunteered countless hours giving back to their community. This year’s award was presented to Emily Davis.
The Chamber of Commerce congratulates all of its winners and thanks all the attendees, sponsors, table sponsors and table decorators for making our “Luau into the New Year” Chamber Banquet a success this year.
Business is good, we have had a busy start to the New Year with six new Chamber members in the month of January. Our newest members are South Texas Air Conditioning and Heating, John and Cynthia Hamilton, Superior Town & Country Realty, Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, Revere Resources, and Lifeway Church. Welcome and thank you for investing in the Cuero Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber represented Cuero at the McAllen Winter Texan Exp, Jan. 14th-15th. More than 9,000 Winter Texans attended the two-day event. Many were interested in stopping in Cuero to visit as they head back north during the spring. On Jan. 28th we attended the 13th Annual Coastal Bend Travel Fair in Port Aransas, visiting with about 100 Winter Texans interested in day trips around the Coastal Bend.
The Cuero Development Corporation and new Executive Director Bobby Seiferman, welcomed State Rep. Geanie W. Morrison, R-District 30, to speak at the Community Leader’s meeting on Feb. 7th. Thank you Representative Morrison for visiting Cuero and keeping us informed of all the legislative updates. The Chamber is looking forward to working with the new CDC director and collaborating with him on future projects.
Cuero Regional Hospital hosted the Heart & Sole Walk 2020. They had a great turnout. Many community members attended the event and walked for heart health. Thank you to all those who showed their support and helped sponsor the event. They also encouraged everyone to Go Red by wearing red on Feb. 7th for National Go Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women. People were encouraged to post their pictures wearing red for a chance to win an H-E-B gift card and one-month membership to Cuero Wellness Center!
The Cuero Chamber hosted its annual Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser at the VFW Hall on Feb. 13. More than 300 tickets were sold, guests enjoyed 14 games of bingo, food catered by Smolik’s Meats and BBQ, and adult beverages were served. Brian Gomez, from Cuero State Farm, did a great job emceeing the event. Devyn Whittington entertained guests during social hour and intermission with his musical talents. A special 15th Bingo game was dedicated to those who reserved and decorated their table. Donations were collected for a silent and live auction. We would like to thank all those who attended, donated items and our Chamber board of directors for their assistance. This is a major fundraiser for the Chamber and helps with scholarships and other community development activities.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be at Lifeway Baptist Church and School on Wednesday for their beautiful new playground that was put in. Lifeway School offers classes for children birth through pre-k4 and offers an after school program for kids through fifth grade. The new playground has been long awaited and made possible through grants and fundraising efforts.
The Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County held its annual Gospel Brunch on Feb. 16th at the Venue on Church Street. The brunch is one of the Club’s biggest events of the year. Money raised helps with the club’s operating budget.
Cuero is gearing up for the 71st Annual Cuero Livestock Show. A ribbon cutting for the show will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Friar Ag Center, Cuero Municipal Park to kick off the DeWitt County Livestock and Projects Show March 3-6th. We are very proud of the 4-H and FFA students entering projects in the show and wish them the best of luck.
The Miss Cuero Court will host their first Father-Daughter Dance from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29th at the Cuero Municipal Park Club house. This is a great chance for that male figure to be the Prince Charming for that special young lady. Girls ages 4-18 are welcome. Tickets are $20 a couple and $5 for additional children. Proceeds will go toward the 2020 Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant. Can food donations will be accepted at the door and donated to the CAMAL House, Cuero’s local food bank. Call the Cuero Chamber for more information, 361-275-2112.
Upcoming spring events in Cuero include Coffee with The Mayor at 9:30 a.m. March 10th, hosted by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum; Downtown Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 28th at 210 E. Main St.; and the Wildflower Bike Ride on March 28th at the Friar Ag Center. Bike routes of 8-60 miles around DeWitt County, hosted by the CHS Anchor Club. Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum’s 20th annual Taste of The Trail will be April 18th. Miss Cuero Scholarship Pageant will be at 5 p.m. May 30th at the Cuero Performing Arts Center.
Wildflower Month is coming…with all this beautiful rain we have had, wildflowers have been spotted early. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Visitors Bureau is getting ready for a busy wildflower season in DeWitt County. We are excited and ready to greet the many visitors who travel through our area each year in search of the perfect pictures with the wildflowers. Self-guided driving maps can be picked up at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce/ Visitor’s Bureau. April is the official celebration of Wildflowers in DeWitt County.
The Cuero Chamber is an association of 300-member investors, working to improve and maintain the economic well-being and quality of life in our community. Get ready to see some great things happening around Cuero and at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Visitor’s Bureau over the next year. The new Chamber/Visitor’s Bureau website will launch the week of Feb. 24th. Be sure to check us out at cuero.org.
The Chamber of is a voluntary organization of business and professional men and women who have joined together for the purpose of promoting the civic, commercial and industrial progress of our community.
The Chamber is a private, not-for-profit 501©-6 voluntary organization that unites businesses and businesspeople to help its members become more profitable, thereby expanding the economy of the area. You may contact our office at 361-275-2112 for membership information.
Let us help you plan your next stay in Cuero by calling the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Visitors Bureau at 361-275-2112.
