More space, service abilities and jobs are coming to Victoria Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram at a new location on the loop that will be open in the fourth quarter of this year.
“We have a very loyal customer base and this is why we get to build,” James Law, the dealership’s general manager, said.
Plans for the move to the new location, 5507 Zac Lentz Parkway, have been in the works since before the pandemic arrived in Texas. Those plans are based on strong sales, like the 960 vehicles sold in 2020, as well as a need for more vehicle service.
Law said he sees growth in part of town near the new location at the intersection of Zac Lentz Parkway and Salem Road and that the dealership wants to move in the direction Victoria is growing.
In the two-story, 45,000-square-foot building, one of the area’s only climate controlled vehicle repair and service shops, will carry a larger stock of parts and be capable of servicing more vehicles faster. Of the about 20 total new full-time jobs the new location will bring, about half will be for the service department, Law said. The dealership will also hire additional part-time and contract workers.
The dealership is pursuing qualified automotive hires in order to have a team ready to work by the end of the year at the new location. The search for qualified workers in the shop includes applicants in Victoria or from out-of-state. Applications are open now.
As of the beginning of March, Law said they have hired four or five of the full-time employees.
Higher capacity car lifts will also allow the dealership to service the Victoria Police Department, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and various area businesses faster “because downtime is very expensive.”
The shop will also have technology that changes a vehicle’s oil with the exact amount of oil necessary for that vehicle, based on its vehicle identification number.
Other additions to the new location will include a lounge and a Jeep and Ram showroom.
After its completion, this will be the largest shop in the area, Law said. It will be able to service not just Mopar vehicles, but all makes and models.
