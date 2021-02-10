The Texan convenience store and gas station is expanding in Victoria to the intersection of SH 185 and U.S. 59. Owner Brian Dlugosch said he expects the new location at 3402 SH 185 to open in the early summer.
The new location will be “a little bigger” and include more truck lanes and gas pumps than the one at Main Street and the loop, Dlugosch said.
He said construction began on the new location during the fall for the gas station which, according to the Victoria Central Appraisal District, is on a 10-acre property. Dlugosch also said the new location will have a few more gas pumps than the other Victoria location, 7305 N. Main St., which has 28 gas pumps and five truck lanes specific for large diesel vehicles.
City utilities, including sewage and water, have been extended by the city of Victoria and the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp. across U.S. 59 to the southside of the roadway where the new gas station will be located, said Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza.
This will allow more than 400 acres of land on the southside of the roadway to be developed along what will become I-69, of which 150 acres will be on the Texan side of SH 185. In addition to the new utility lines, Garza said a lift station will also be built to help extend sewer utilities by allowing gravity to carry waste farther.
The chain of convenience stores and gas stations has locations in Victoria, Cuero, Goliad, Monahans and Yorktown.
