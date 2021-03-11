The Victoria Mall is accepting applications for a new pop-up shop to be open during the winter holiday season in 2021, according to a news release.
The opportunity allows a new business to open a storefront in the Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St., from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
For the chosen business, the Victoria Mall will provide retail space in the mall, rent to be covered, up to $1,000 toward design and build-out of the space, branded signage and coming soon graphics, a team of marketing and graphic design professionals, access to training modules to assist with marketing, grand opening e-blast to more than 4,000 Victoria Mall Fashion Insiders and more.
“Whether you are a new business or an existing business looking to expand or try something different, there is so much potential for this space to be something truly exceptional,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group.
The most recent pop-up shop was Sweet Chic Boutique, a clothing, accessories and candy bar boutique.
The application is due May 7 and will be announced July 30. Applications can be made online at dreambighere.com/victoria.
