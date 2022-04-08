A new power equipment store has arrived in Victoria.
Daniel Industries will provide Victoria with name-brand outdoor power equipment, owner Colt Daniel said. The company’s grand opening is set for Saturday.
Daniel Industries is a certified dealer for Scag Power Equipment, Toro and ECHO, Daniel said. Examples of equipment the company sells are mowers, blowers, truck loaders, brush cutters, chain saws, generators, tillers and more.
“And we do all the service,” he said. “We service pretty much anything.”
Daniel said his company is built off of service and enjoys saying, “We’re like the good old boys.”
“I think that’s the biggest thing in Victoria that they don’t have around here yet, is meeting at the door with a smile,” he said. “We try to attend to any need you got, try to service and get stuff in and out quick. Nobody wants to be out a month or two with their equipment.”
Saturday’s grand opening will be a packed event, Daniel said.
A notable attendee of the grand opening is Tony Schumacher, an eight-time National Hot Rod Association drag racing champion.
In addition, activities include catered brisket, margaritas and beer for adults to enjoy and a bounce house for kids to have fun in, he said. There also will be demo equipment people can try out and use.
