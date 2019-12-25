A new set of rules and regulations will govern game rooms in Victoria County beginning Jan. 1.
Victoria County commissioners voted unanimously Dec. 16 to approve an ordinance that will regulate game rooms in the county and essentially ban game rooms from Victoria's city limits.
County Judge Ben Zeller said the court worked to listen to all members of the community who wanted to speak about the issue. If need be, he said, the ordinance may be tweaked down the road.
“I know there are folks who are not supportive of it, and I don’t think that by voting for this, we are dismissing those concerns,” he said.
Thomas Gwosdz, the city’s attorney, said Dec. 16 he believes the community is stronger when the county and city work together. On Nov. 19, the city adopted a moratorium on new game room permits within the city in anticipation of the ordinance, and Victoria City Council members support the county’s ordinance, he said.
Commissioners conducted a public hearing to allow people to speak about the ordinance before the vote. County resident Clara Ramos told commissioners that while she doesn’t gamble, she has a lot of friends who go to game rooms for enjoyment and don’t partake in anything illegal.
Ramos said game rooms offer a place for people to get out of the house and do something fun in Victoria. And, she said, putting them all in the county will increase the response time for law enforcement to get there when there is a need.
“I just want you all to take into consideration everything that happens in a game room other than the illegalities,” she said. “I know that there’s some that don’t follow the rules, but because of those, all of the others are going to pay the price? I don’t believe that that’s right.”
On the other hand, Will Martin Jr., the commander of American Legion Post No. 166, the co-executive director of Conservative Texans for Charitable Bingo and chairman of the charities at Palace Bingo, said game rooms are “big magnets for criminal activity.”
Effective Sept. 1, House Bill 892 repealed a section of the Local Government Code that limited game room regulation to a handful of metro Texas counties.
The bill, which was supported by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, and Rep. Geanie Morrison, allows counties to dictate game rooms’ location and hours, require permitting and inspections, forbid members-only rules, charge fees and levy $10,000 fines, among other stipulations.
Martin urged commissioners to follow in the path of the Texas legislators and pass the ordinance.
Among the regulations outlined in the county’s planned ordinance, game rooms will only be permitted in unincorporated territory of the county and no more than two game rooms may operate in any commissioner's precinct.
Game rooms won't be allowed to be within 1,500 feet of any existing or planned school, regular place of religious worship or residential neighborhood, or within 2,000 feet of where two or more other game rooms are located.
Charitable bingo operations that are regulated by the Texas Lottery Commission will be exempt from the ordinance.
County Commissioner Danny Garcia said he is not against legal game rooms, but after researching and taking time to speak with people who are both against and in favor of an ordinance, he felt it was best to vote in favor because of the illegal activity that is taking place. He said the decision was not easy, and that the fight should now fall with legislators who can change the laws about gambling in Texas.
Commissioner Gary Burns said he also thought it was a hard decision, but said he was concerned about the effect the illegal activities have had on charities in the community. He said it’s clear they’ve taken a “drastic hit.”
Victoria Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has investigated many local game rooms by using undercover officers and informants. Every single one that’s been investigated, he said, has been found to be operating illegally. The only exception, Boyd said, has been Palace Bingo.
Boyd said the sheriff’s office hasn’t investigated every game room, but said when he was at the police department in the past, each one that existed at the time was investigated, including the bingo hall.
“We did our due diligence, and when the end came, Palace Bingo was the only place in town that was doing what they were supposed to be doing,” he said.
Boyd said the sheriff’s office will work with Eric Magee, the county’s attorney with law firm Allison, Bass & Magee, to begin finalizing the new application process for game rooms. He said he will make a public announcement when it is finalized.
