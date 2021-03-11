Amy Caldwell is the new site manager for the LyondellBasell Victoria manufacturing site.
Caldwell has 25 years of experience in petrochemical manufacturing and has worked for LyondellBasell, and predecessor company Basell, for the past 20 years, according to a news release issued Thursday. Previously, she has worked with the company as director of Process Safety and Loss Prevention, production engineer, process engineer, process safety manager and operations lead for a start-up.
Originally from Houston, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1996.
LyondellBasell’s Victoria manufacturing site has about 85 employees and contractors. It produces high density polyethylene used to make items such as caps and closures, food packaging, personal care products, textiles, lawn and gardening tools and wire and cable coatings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.