It was a brisk Saturday morning, and Cheri Walleck, owner of Long Mott’s Rusty Hook Winery, stood at her stall selling wine at the Victoria Farmers’ Market, just like she had countless times prior.
The Rusty Hook Winery stall has become a regular sight at the market over the past year, and shoppers often spring for a bottle of wine emblazoned with the image of a mermaid seated on a fishing hook. The wine is now right at home beside the market’s farm fresh vegetables, macaroons, jellies, plants and poultry.
Walleck even credits the market with helping her business remain operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The farmers market allowed us to come in every week, and if I hadn’t had them, I would have had to shut my doors,” she said.
Unfortunately, that support system could be drying up, through no fault of Rusty Hook Winery or the Victoria Farmers’ Market.
A newly-enacted Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rule is drastically limiting the amount of times an alcoholic beverage vendor can set up shop at temporary events like farmers markets, leading some to wonder if their business can survive with the lost sales.
Vendors applying to sell alcohol in Texas will be restricted to holding no more than 10 events at a single location in a calendar year, according to TABC’s temporary event approval form. Since the rule has been in effect, it has had numerous negative effects on small, local wineries that rely on temporary events to sell their products, said Keith Foster, general manager of Yoakum’s San Ducerro Vineyards. TABC is in the process of amending the rule, which was adopted in late 2020 and went into effect Sept. 1, said Chris Porter, TABC public information officer.
The purpose of the rule is to prevent vendors from holding multiple temporary events that would make a “temporary alcohol retail location a ‘permanent’ retail location without going through the process for obtaining a permanent permit,” Porter said.
However, the rule is making it difficult to survive for small wineries that rely on income from selling their products at temporary events like farmers markets, Foster said.
“I do know other wineries that are my size are saying they’re done. They’re through. They’re not going to do it anymore,” he said. “So once their winery license runs out, they’re planning on going out of business.”
The new rule is predominately affecting small, local wineries because large wineries like Grape Creek and Messina Hof do not need to rely on markets to sell their products since they are destination wineries, Foster said.
Rusty Hook Winery, by comparison, has been at a market every Wednesday and Saturday for the past year, Walleck said.
Foster said he sold wine at the Victoria Farmers’ Market nearly every weekend and being unable to set up shop at a temporary event more than 10 times a year will cost him around 10% of his yearly income.
Because wineries are now restricted to 10 events at a single location, they must be selective in choosing which markets they sell their products at and when they sell their products, Foster said.
Income at markets can be inconsistent and volatile because of numerous factors such as weather or other local events drawing customers away. Despite keeping data on market earnings throughout the year, it is impossible to strategize and select the best-earning market on any given weekend, Foster said.
“How do I choose which one in a given month is going to be that great market?” he asked.
It isn’t just potential earnings that are lost when local wineries disappear from markets, Foster said. While large wineries can afford to advertise on television or billboards, small wineries rely on markets to advertise their product and get their name known to the public.
After adoption of the 10-day limit, TABC staff determined the rule to be overly broad. They are in the process of amending the rule, which is still in effect.
The rule’s amendment is up for approval at a November TABC meeting, Porter said. If adopted, the amendment would likely take effect in December.
“TABC is currently in the process of amending that rule so that it only applies to locations that a permittee owns or leases,” Porter said. “Events at public facilities, such as a farmers market or similar venue, would not be limited.”
Citizens pointing out the issues with the new rule have been helpful, Walleck said.
“It helps that people are paying attention to it and making a fuss about it because the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” she said. “If we had just kept our mouths shut, we’d be limited to 10 times per year.”
