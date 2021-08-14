A larger-than-life mural of Frida Kahlo looms large over Santa Rita Market in downtown Victoria. Frida sets the shop’s tone, as it is filled with an eclectic mix of handmade goods and art from all over Latin America and beyond.
Chris Melendez, 33, and Krystin Ortiz, 40, opened Santa Rita Market in June, and downtown Victoria’s newest boutique is already setting itself apart with its inventory, Danielle Williams, executive director of Victoria Main Street, said.
When opening Santa Rita, the owners wanted to sell wares that were different from other stores in the area, Ortiz said.
“We wanted something different, something to bring to downtown a Latin vibe,” she said. “Something that was going to be cultural, an eclectic shop where you can come and find a mixture of things.”
The shop’s soft opening took place during the June 4 Downtown Victoria Art Walk, and their official opening took place during the Aug. 6 First Friday event, Ortiz said. They hosted two local artists in their store on First Friday.
“We wanted to — during the holidays and things like that — just be able for local artists to come in and put commissioned pieces here,” she said.
Santa Rita Market is a great addition to a downtown area that already features two other boutiques in HarCo and Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile, Williams said.
“It’s kind of fun because each one has their own unique style, so you can go shop and get something different at each one of those places,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.