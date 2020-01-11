The New Year will bring new goals and challenges for the chamber, but our main focus is to serve our community and members the best we can.
Jan. 3, the Cuero Development Cooperation held its monthly community leaders meeting. The State of the Community was given by County Judge Daryl Fowler, Cuero school district Superintendent Micah Dyer, City Manager Raymie Zella and Cuero Regional Hospital Assistant Administrator Denise McMahan. These four leaders gave very positive reports of the state of the community and the progress we are making within our county, city, schools and hospital. Residents can feel confident that 2020 will be a success, making Cuero a great place to live and do business. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce is happy to be part of this great community and assist wherever we can.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce started off the new year with its annual Chamber Social on Jan. 9th. The theme this year was “Let’s Luau Into A New Year,” and the event was held at the Venue on Church Street. The social is a way to celebrate our members and their accomplishments.
The evening began with a 5:30 p.m. social reception sponsored by Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative. Local musical artist Matt Thigpen entertained the guests during the social and dinner.
Brian Gomez from State Farm Insurance emceed the event. His witty charm and humor kept the evening moving quickly and kept our guests entertained.
A huge thank you to our chamber banquet sponsors – Devon Energy, Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, GVEC, & Cuero National Bank.
Dinner was delicious and catered by Sunken Gardens. Our guests enjoyed a Hawaiian-themed meal that consisted of island-style pork loin, huli-huli Hawaiian chicken, Hawaiian fried rice, Hawaiian-style roasted veggies, tropical fruit salad and Hawaiian green salad topped off with a delicious dessert.
The awards and recognition ceremony began at 7 p.m. Service awards were given to our chamber members who have reached, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 40 years of membership.
We also presented the business of the year award, Citizen of Tomorrow, Agriculture and the Larry Carter awards. Mike Weaver of Weaver & Jacobs Constructors sponsored and presented a special membership drawing for one of our lucky members to receive $1,000 to be paid toward their property tax. Recognitions were made for our Miss Cuero Court, Business of the Quarters, table decorators and table sponsors. Winners will be named in next week’s Cuero Record and my February Victoria Advocate column.
The evening concluded with an introduction of our 2020 board of directors.
Thank you to our table sponsors – Davis Entities, GVEC, Cuero National Bank, Weber Motor Company, Cuero Nursing & Rehab, Freund Funeral Home, Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, Ful-O-Pep, City Of Cuero, Boys & Girls Club, Trust Texas Bank, Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC, Friends, Primrose Cottage/Maison Chic Bridal, TDECU, Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County, H-E-B, Conoco Phillips, The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, DeWitt County Producers Association, Keep Cuero Beautiful, Dolan Rental Properties, The Cuero Record, Cuero Turkeyfest Association, Cuero Pecan House, Main Street Kaffee Haus & Deli, The Cooking Depot, Cuero Regional Hospital, Wells Fargo, Texas Farm Bureau and The 1.3.o Boutique & Decor.
Thank you to our table decorators: GVEC, Main Street Kaffee Haus & Deli, Weber Motor Co., Cuero Nursing & Rehab, Draper Family Services, GBRA, Ful-O-Pep, Cuero Pecan House, H-E-B, TDECU, Trust Texas Bank, Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County, Primrose Cottage/Masion Chic Bridal, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, Keep Cuero Beautiful, City Of Cuero, Boys & Girls Club, The Cooking Depot, Dolan Rental Properties, Heritage Plumbing Co., Cuero Turkeyfest Association, Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC, Cuero Regional Hospital, Wells Fargo and Ginger B’s.
A very important part of the Chamber of Commerce is the chamber board of directors. The chamber board is made up of people who volunteer their time with the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and care about the economic well-being and quality of life in our community. The chamber would not be able to function without them and its nearly 300 members. Thank you to our Board President Guy Dolan and the board members for making 2019 a great year.
Our new officers and directors were introduced at the banquet. Officers are returning President Guy Dolan, Dolan Properties; Vice President Andrew Abrameit, Abrameit Law Office; Treasurer Alma Alexander, Cuero Regional Hospital; and Secretary Brenda Martin, Cuero Regional Hospital and Cuero Turkeyfest. Directors are Courtney Ybarra, Erika Plummer, Emily Montgomery, Willis Braden, Micah Dyer, Sonya Timpone, Suzy Adams, Shamika Armstrong, Ragen Barlow, Ceclia Hedrick, Tifani Hilburn, Joe Olive, Jennifer Parr and John Eric Rodriguez. Thank you to the following board members whose terms ended: past Ppresident Lisa Parker, Maxor; Anthony Rath, The Cuero Pecan House; Laurie Wendel, Wells Fargo; and Jennifer Zufelt, city secretary.
Be sure to save the date for the Chamber of Commerce Designer Purse Bingo on Feb. 13 at the VFW Hall. Tickets are available for $40 presale or $50 at the door. Get a big group together and reserve a table for eight for $375. We will have 15 bingos, silent auction, food, drinks, spirits and ton of fun. Call 361-275-2112 for more info or visit us on Facebook or at cuero.org.
Save the following dates for some other great events coming up in Cuero: Jan. 16, the annual Cuero Rotary Club Pancake Supper; Feb. 1, the Roaring ’20s Pilot Club Gala; and Feb. 16, the Boys & Girls Club of DeWitt County annual Gospel Brunch. Call 361-275-2112 if you are interested in attending any of these events or would like to find out more about what is happening in Cuero.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Visitor’s Bureau wishes you and your family a very happy, blessed and prosperous new year.
