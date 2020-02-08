A dissatisfied customer will verbally tell an average of 10 people about their experience. Approximately 13% will tell up to 20 people. In time, it is possible that around 100 people could hear about one customer’s poor service experience. It wasn’t all too long ago that the preceding was a true statement. Those were the days prior to Social Media.
Social media has affected the world of customer service. Think about how many “friends,” “followers” or “subscribers” you have as an individual. I have about 500 “friends” on Facebook. That’s quite low compared to many.
In a matter of seconds, I can let 500 people know about an experience, good, bad or indifferent. After that, the spread can truly be exponential depending on how many people share the post or verbally share the information.
Social media has become a great tool for marketing, and ‘spreading the good word’ with regard to service or product. However, unhappy customers are swinging a more powerful sword than ever before. Not only can they post, tweet or blog about a negative experience, they can post it to your business’ page for everyone to see. Then what? Then you, as a business owner, have to respond to the incident, rather publicly.
Times have changed dramatically. Because social media has become a customer service channel, many businesses have ramped up their internal customer service programs.
It’s believed that about 40% of companies have improved their program in fear of a complaint over social media lines.
All companies and employees make mistakes. No one is perfect, however social media can make it worse by magnifying the problem. Jean Gianfagna is a marketing strategy expert.
In her article, “An Unhappy Customer Can Really Hurt Your Brand” she provides four suggestions to avoiding service blunders:
1. Train your entire team about company, brand and image means. It’s no accident that companies with great brands have great people who consistently deliver excellent service. Make sure everyone who interacts with your customers understands your brand promise and how to make that promise real for every customer every day.
2. Admit it when you screw up. If your company makes a mistake, be upfront about it. Don’t blame the customer or come up with lame excuses. It never works.
3. Make it right. Show your customer why this error was an aberration by fully resolving the problem. If you do this right, the customer might tell a very positive story about his or her experience with you on social media.
4. Monitor and respond to social media complaints involving your brand. When an unhappy customer posts something negative online about an experience with your company, respond immediately. Be empathetic, then attempt to take the conversation offline so you can resolve the complaint.
Have you thought about how social media has influenced your business’ customer service? Understand your customers carry a big megaphone; more so than ever before. Customer service is a major driver for business. Keep in mind that it costs significantly less to retain a pleased customer, than it does to acquire a new one, or win back a dissatisfied one.
