It was business as usual at Noot’s Thai Kitchen Thursday, but the day was anything but ordinary. It was the local eatery’s tenth anniversary, and they celebrated not with a ribbon cutting or fanfare, but by quietly serving up delicious Thai food like they had for a decade.
Though the food was the same as always, the anniversary came on the heels of a total remodeling of the restaurant's interior, said James Munsch, the owner.
The remodel — completed in mid-August except for the installation of new booths — had been planned for a while but the COVID-19 pandemic provided the perfect opportunity to complete it, Munsch said. The remodel included painted walls and new floors, dividers, tables and decor.
"It brings us closer to the ambiance," he said.
Though the restaurant is a success today, it was a struggle at times to reach this point, Munsch said.
"The first two to three years were a big struggle for us," he said. "I didn't think we would make it. The first year or two, we didn't even have a sign on the building."
Munsch's daughter, Chayanoot — who he named the restaurant in honor of — was only 8 months old when Noot's opened, and he's been lucky to watch her grow alongside the restaurant, he said.
"I remember when she could walk under the tables," he said. "Now she's surpassing her mom's height!"
Dishes like pad thai and garlic fried rice are long-standing hits, but Munsch found it hard to nail down a No. 1 dish.
The shrimp fried rice and tom yum fried rice are regular meals for Robert Alfaro, a 21-year-old customer.
"So far that I know of, this is the only place around here that does good Thai food," he said.
Having an authentic Thai restaurant in Victoria adds to the city's diversity, said Jeff Lyon, president and CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.
"We can have different choices and at the same time when we're looking at bringing in industries, they want to look for diversity and quality of life for their employees as well," he said.
With one decade in the books, Munsch is looking forward to the next one.
"I have been looking into boxing our food," he said. "A lot of people that have moved out of Victoria, they say they miss our food. Sometimes they're like 'Can you mail us some food?" but I don't know if that would keep."
