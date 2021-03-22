Unit 2 of the South Texas Project nuclear plant in Matagorda County began a scheduled outage Saturday for refueling and maintenance purposes, according to a news release from STP Nuclear Operating Co.
The outage is the 43rd refueling outage since the nuclear plant began operating in 1988. Both nuclear units are on an 18-month refueling cycle. About one-third of Unit 2’s fuel assemblies will be replaced with new ones. Thousands of maintenance activities are scheduled to enhance equipment reliability. Plant systems and components will also be tested and inspected.
STP schedules refueling outages in the spring and fall when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, electrical demand is lowest.
