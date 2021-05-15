As “Help Wanted” signs pop up across Victoria, employers are perplexed by how few job applications they receive following a year of high unemployment.
“I don’t want our service to start suffering,” said Kim West, co-owner of Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane. “I’m not getting apps, so I’m not interviewing. And I don’t know of a solution.”
In 30 years of owning restaurants and a lifetime of working in them, West said she has never seen anything like this. As part of the economy “hit the hardest,” the struggle to fill open positions — part-time entry or full-time skilled jobs — is adding onto an already tough year and a half.
The phenomenon of few applicants despite high unemployment rates has been felt in industries other than restaurants in recent months. It also is varied among jobs with varying skill levels, compensation and locations.
At the Club at Colony Creek, 301 Colony Creek Drive, general manager Laurie Eder said she is working to find employees before the summer begins and the economy opens up.
Eder has used virtual job fairs and other means to hire staff including social media, Indeed and a temp agency. Since about January, the potential employee pool has dried up, she said.
In a recent virtual job fair, she said she listed 21 jobs. The virtual job fair was run well, she said, but Eder received one resume during the fair.
When Eder responded to the applicant virtually, the person never replied.
“It’s just a struggle right now,” Eder said.
Most-recent state data show Victoria County’s unemployment was at 7.9% in March, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
A healthy, growing economy is usually at about 5%, mostly to accommodate for inflation, said Russell Dempsey, owner of the Victoria location of Express Employment Professionals, 5319 N. Navarro St.
“We’re seeing things at about 7% that we’d see at 5%,” he said. “It feels like peak employment right now.”
One of those factors, Dempsey said, includes active recruiting.
At Express, Dempsey works with businesses to help fill open positions, in addition to many other services. In recent conversations with employers who are in the hiring process, he said many are responding within a day to job applications.
In the current economic climate, he said employers need to respond within 15 minutes.
This kind of active recruiting, he said, is being met with incentives like sign-on bonuses — a tactic West said she has considered at her Italian food restaurant.
At Express, he said he is doing this especially for mid- and high-level jobs.
Another tactic, Dempsey said, is for employers to reach out to potential candidates preemptively.
These workforce challenges have been reported in Austin, Dallas-Forth Worth, across the U.S. and even elsewhere in the Crossroads.
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent now serves people in person outside Victoria County with the Workforce on Wheels mobile unit.
In recent weeks, they have had to reduce their staff on the mobile unit because so few people are coming to find help, said Christopher Perez, business solutions representative at Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent.
On one trip, Perez said 15 people came to the mobile unit.
Whether entry-level or late-career, highly skilled positions, a variety of employers have voiced struggles recently.
For West, she said her kitchen staff has to be highly trained and cannot come from most other restaurants. Because of this, kitchen staff has been particularly hard to find recently.
At the Club at Colony Creek, Eder said she was trying to fill a job that requires an out-of-town search for an assistant golf pro. But even for a higher paying job like this, she said she had received very few applications as of late April.
A highly-skilled workforce of instructors at Victoria College is one area of hiring that Terri Kurtz, the college’s executive director of human resources, has to balance with other staff positions amid the pandemic.
As of recent, Kurtz said she has had difficulties in hiring staff positions similar to other industries.
But for faculty positions, which mostly operate on a school year cycle, it has been the opposite.
Since the start of the pandemic, she said the college has not had any layoffs. But in some positions where employees left, they have not yet been replaced.
Because of faculty layoffs across the country, she said the usually more difficult process to hire instructors has been easier lately.
Despite this, she said in the past month she has had about 10 job openings in what she said is “a large, diverse employee base.”
“We’re coming toward the end,” Dempsey said.
