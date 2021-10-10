NAME: Ofelia Madrigal
AGE: 50
EDUCATION: High School diploma and Victoria Beauty College certificate
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Business owner/ cosmetologist
COMPANY: Shear Designs by Ofelia
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I became interested in this career with pressure from family and lots of prayers that one day got answered, I have never been happier that I made this decision to fulfill my heart and the smiles of confidence for others by styling their hair and making them smile for the day.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I wake up being thankful to God for giving me another day to be good to others and staying positive in my everyday life. I want to show my clients that they matter to me and that even though I have failed some I still am thankful to them.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenge in this industry is that you can’t make all people happy. I have had so many people go from my salon to others and felt failure but have realized that they don’t belong to me. Salons have seasons that are bad and some that are good, I’ve always wanted to stay open and go through the season no matter what happens. When you overcome the bad days with the accomplishments of the good, it is more rewarding to keep doing your work. I feel blessed to do what I do for others.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
I look forward to making people feel confident by the way they look and feel. I find myself lucky because of my clients who trust me with their hair and those who have enjoyed my company all these years. If the people keep trusting me, I will keep working because it is fun and keeps me busy. These eight years have had low points and high points in all aspects, and I will continue to work and do the best I can with the time I have and go with the changes of the future as it fits.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
When a new stylist enters the work force and is learning the profession, I want them to be patient and to stay focused on what they want to achieve. It’s going to be hard, but you should never give up. This job is fun, rewarding, and endless. You can do so many things from cutting hair to coloring hair and creating friendships. It helps to be a people person so you can share all your skills with others.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I have given to others in need with my time and services in my salon. I have given to people for their raffles in different events. I have helped organizations that give free haircuts for back-to-school students and given sponsorship to baseball teams.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I support St Jude’s Children’s Hospital as we try to help those in a difficult time in their life. I support the charity Unbound for a child to go to school and get an education and have clothes. I feel a little piece that we share with others has a bigger reward in our future. That’s not to mention my feelings for others in my daily prayers. I’m thankful for having my life and to share a little with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.