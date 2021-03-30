Across the state, about 2,300 jobs were created in February in the oil and gas industry for the upstream sector, according to a press release from the Texas Oil & Gas Association and data from the Texas Workforce Commission.
The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines and gas utilities, which support hundreds of thousands of additional jobs, according to the Texas Oil & Gas Association.Many upstream services occur in the Eagle Ford Shale.
In Texas, there were about 220,000 upstream jobs in March 2020.
The sector has added 7,400 jobs since the low point in September. This brings the total upstream employment in Texas to 164,900 jobs as of February.
