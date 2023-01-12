A Crossroads-based company with a vision to build a nearly $5.6-billion oil refinery in Victoria County took another important step with its local partner last month.
The school board of the Bloomington Independent School District approved a property tax break agreement between Prairie Energy Partners, based in El Campo, and the school district.
The agreement states that because Prairie Energy plans to bring in around 1,250 new construction jobs and a permanent workforce of over 400 people once production begins, the company can receive a property tax discount.
Prairie Energy founder Steven Ward said a refinery could open some time in 2026.
If it is built, the plant would be the first new oil refinery in the United States in over 40 years. The facility would have the capacity to refine around 250,000 barrels of oil per day, Ward said.
Maps included in the property tax agreement show the refinery would be constructed near Invista's chemical manufacturing site on Old Bloomington Road. The proposed location also allows for access to the Victoria Barge Canal, although most of Prairie's oil would be transported through pipelines, Ward said.
Ward, who manages Prairie Energy and its parent company Southern Rock Energy Partners, said he is also looking at a site in Payne County, Oklahoma.
"We hope to chose the final site sooner rather than later," Ward said. "Bloomington ISD has been a great partner throughout this process, and now we are focusing on getting approval from the remaining taxing entities. A final investment decision may be made in the third quarter of 2023."
One of the next steps will be the approval of the tax agreement by the Victoria County Commissioners Court. County Judge Ben Zeller said Monday the commissioners have not yet received the documents, but they are happy to see the project continue to progress.
"We would love to see this project happen in Victoria County, and we will do all we can to help facilitate it," Zeller said. "We're always eager to see an interest in doing business in Victoria County."
When refining crude oil into gasoline, Prairie Energy would attempt to cut down on carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.
“Blue hydrogen would be consumed in the process, heating units producing warm water vapor instead of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur oxide,” according a description provided in a tax document.
Blue hydrogen is a form of the element resulting from the mixture of natural gas and steam.
"Using green and blue hydrogen as fuel sources as opposed to natural gas reduces carbon dioxide, methane and sulfur dioxide emissions," Ward said.
Prairie Energy has technology that can capture 98-99% of all carbon dioxide emitted from the refinery, Ward said.
Ward said some oil refineries have installed cleaner processes, but making transitions can be difficult because entire facilities would have to shut down if some important equipment, like heaters, were to be replaced.
"The primary driver for making this environmentally-friendly from the beginning is that we don't have to retrofit the refinery later," Ward said.
Some of the other "green energy components" promoted by Prairie Energy include:
- Capturing carbon dioxide emissions from a source used in hydrogen production;
- Using renewable energy from either the Texas power grid or a plant inside the facility; and
- Cutting water consumption by recycling and repurposing wastewater
Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, said he is excited to work with an energy company which uses "innovative aspects" in its field.
"We've seen companies move in a greener direction in recent years," Titas said.
When collaborating with Prairie Energy and other producers looking to plant roots in Victoria, the VEDC helps businesses understand the tax incentives and real estate opportunities available to them.
"A project of this scale is incredibly complex, and we are not done yet," Titas said in regard to the oil refinery plans.
Both Zeller and Port of Victoria Executive Director Sean Stibich said the proposed refinery would benefit the local economy.
"The Port is excited about any new industry looking to locate at or around the Port of Victoria," Stibich said in a statement.
Ward said the people he's met from Victoria County have been friendly.
"I feel like we've been woven into the community," Ward said. "We will strive to be a good steward of the environment and a good neighbor."