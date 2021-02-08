Texas lost an estimated 56,200 oilfield services jobs in 2020, according to the The Energy Workforce & Technology Council.
Nationwide, jobs are on their way back up but not as many jobs in the sector have returned compared to this time last year.
Nationwide, oilfield services employment increased by an estimated 8,421 jobs in January, according to the council and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Each month since the sector's increase of 5,717 in jobs in October has experienced job growth. Despite this, there are about 80,000 fewer jobs in the sector compared to January 2020.
Estimates peg the total employment in the sector to have dropped from about 706,000 jobs in February 2020 to about 625,000 jobs in January, according to the council and Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston.
Lags in job growth reporting from the Bureau of Labor Statistics results in delayed data on Texas' oilfield services jobs, said Kevin Broom, director of communications and research at the council.
The Energy Workforce & Technology Council, which is a recent combination of the Association of Energy Service and the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association, represents energy businesses and releases reports on the industry periodically.
