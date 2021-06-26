As an early adopter of solar panel technology in Victoria, Thomas Rendon, 53, believes in helping folks understand more about little-used energy source at their homes and businesses
Rendon is the president and owner of Sweetwater Energy Services, which installs and maintains solar panels while also educating customers and the general public. Though he is not an electrician, he said his prior career experience has helped Sweetwater grow with the Victoria community.
"We're here to educate people that solar is an answer and help with electricity problems," said Trinidad Ramos III, a business partner of Rendon and his first solar customer. "We're not only helping the environment, but we're also helping our fellow brothers and sisters."
Through Hurricane Harvey, much of Ramos' house was damaged, he said. But his solar panels stayed "perfectly good," he said, and have continued to slash his electric bill which accommodates an in-ground pool and an old house with poor insulation.
While standing outside the McFaddin Building along Forrest Street, Rendon said a lot of people thought he was crazy for going into his new career, as sunshine added enough energy to the building's solar panels to add to the electric grid, rather than using energy from it.
Previously in the finance and banking industry, Rendon said as a businessman, he saw an opportunity to get in on the industry with the support of strong electricians and other local electrician businesses who he has made friendships with.
Working together with those other electrician businesses has been important, he said.
He and his team have trained workers at other electrician businesses and often provide information sessions for the public about solar energy.
"My wife is like, 'why would you do that?'" Rendon said. "If you have four companies talking, preaching, practicing, promoting and pitching solar, it'll be four times the marketing and advertising to promote the solar business."
Both Rendon and Ramos are faith based and said that God pointed them in the direction of Sweetwater.
"He's a God fearing man, and that's one reason why I went with him," Ramos said.
Connect with Sweetwater Energy Services on Facebook and learn more about information sessions at www.facebook.com/SWES.SouthTexas.
