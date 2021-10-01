Russell Janecka, the longtime owner of Janecka Insurance Agency, died in a motorcycle crash near Cassville, Missouri on Thursday morning.
Janecka, 61, served in the U.S. Air Force and took over his father's insurance agency in 1986.
Over the years, Janecka devoted himself to numerous community causes, including the Gabriel Project, the United Way and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, said his son, Bobby Janecka. He served on the board of directors of Germania Farm Mutual Insurance for more than 30 years and was active with both the Texas Association of Mutual Insurance Companies and its national counterpart.
Janecka was also an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
An avid motorcyclist, Janecka died during a several-day trip with a friend from Michigan, his son said.
"He's been a lifelong passionate motorcycle rider," Bobby Janecka said. "They made the trip just to go to the beautiful country in Arkansas and Missouri."
Details on services were not yet available as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.