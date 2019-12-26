Pizza takes many forms. There's floppy Brooklyn-style, greasy slices from New Haven and Neapolitan, from Naples, Italy, with its doughy crust and fluffy lumps of ricotta.
Now, Michael Painter, who moved his family to Texas in 2005, is introducing Victorians to Ohio-style pizza.
The style is known square slices and toppings located under a thick layer of cheese.
The pizza purveyors' Midwestern style stands out from Victoria's chain restaurants, including Domino's and Little Caesar's.
"You're going to have pretty much the same consistency of pizza," Painter said about his Victoria competition. "It's OK, but not great."
Painter, who used to deliver and service propane tanks, said he's had the idea to open a pizza restaurant since he moved to Texas, but it took him 14 years to gain the courage and confidence necessary to execute his business plan.
Painter owns and operates the business with his wife and two sons, one of whom is enrolled at Victoria College. The other is a sophomore at Victoria East High School.
Between classes, Painter said his two children come to help operate the business.
His wife works at the restaurant between her shifts as a full-time nurse.
"It's been great!" Painter said. "We've all really worked together."
Paint's Underground Pizza opened on John Stockbauer Drive the day before Halloween.
Although the restaurant is only open Wednesday through Sunday, Painter said his goal in the new year is to expand his hours of operation.
