In March, our world was turned upside down from the Coronavirus and Governor Abbott ordered that only essential businesses be open and take precautions to only go out for essential reasons, do our best “social distancing”, practice good hand washing techniques and wear face masks in public.
As our schools closed, teachers, students and parents had to adapt to online learning. As America watched the numbers of positive cases rise across states, cities and counties, and small businesses closing their doors, or struggling to survive, the Cuero Chamber of Commerce continued to work hard behind closed doors nonstop. We knew we had to get information out to our community as quickly as possible. Many of our businesses were now closed to public traffic but needed to continue to do business to survive.
Our first steps were to update our website with resources on COVID-19 so our members and community could stay informed. Then we contacted every restaurant in town coming up with a list and ways to get the word out they were open for takeout, delivery, and curbside.
Many people turned to social media platforms for information. We quickly created Cuero Food Options page and, with the help of Cuero Main Street, Cuero Retail Options and Cuero Downtown Farmer’s Market VENDOR pages were created on Facebook. The Cuero Food page quickly grew to over 1,200 followers; the Cuero Retail Options over 600 and the Cuero Downtown Farmers’ Market Vendors now has over 160 members. Many of our businesses have come up with creative and innovative ways to continue business and still comply with social distancing orders.
The Chamber launched two promotions to help support local businesses, one for retail and local restaurants and one for local car dealerships. From March 28th-April 11th if you spent at least $50 in a local retail shop or restaurant you could email us the receipt for a chance to win $100 in Cuero Care bucks to be used at local shops or restaurants. Five winners were drawn.
The second promotion ran from March 28th-April 30th. If you purchased a vehicle from one of our local dealerships you were to be entered for a chance to win $250 Cuero Care Bucks, one winner will be drawn. Cuero Bucks are returned to the Chamber by the store for reimbursement.
Besides coming up with ways to promote our local businesses, we have been busy with conference calls, webinars, and Zoom meetings with the SBA, TWC, congressmen, senators, Texas Hotel Lodging Association, and many other affiliates. We listened, researched and learned everything we could about the CARES Act, SBA Loans and Paycheck Protection loans and quickly got information to our local businesses so they could apply as soon as possible.
We contacted all our local banks and made a list so businesses would know where to apply as soon as the PPP loan became available on April 3rd.
We sent letters on behalf of small businesses, and nonprofits. Now that the $350 billion cap has been reached, we will continue to submit letters to ask for more funding.
The Chamber, City of Cuero, Cuero Development Corp. and Cuero Main Street continue to work together for small businesses and the community.
The Cuero Development Corp. has been hard at work and has two grant opportunities for local businesses. One is a rental assistance grant up to $6,000 and the other is a utilities assistant grant up to $6,000. Go to http://www.cuerodc.com/ for more information.
The Main Street Director, Sandra Osman, continues to help keep up on our Facebook pages, researching grants, on teleconferences with the Main Street Association and Texas Historical Commission gathering information to help our Historic Downtown District as well as all local Cuero businesses.
The city is looking at ways to help our hotel owners. Hotel occupancy has ranged from 7%-56% in Cuero and as the price of oil continues to drop this number fluctuates. They have also been working hard to keep our community safe. Small business is the heart of our town and we will all continue to work together to support them.
As Texas starts phases of returning to business, we turn our focus on ways we can help guide our businesses through online sales and E-commerce. Though we would all like to hear that we could go back to the “normal” way of doing things and we are getting angry and frustrated, our leaders and health officials do not feel it is safe at this time. We must respect that and trust their judgment. Until then, we will continue to practice social distancing and do our part to prevent the spread and Coronavirus resurgence.
The second executive order (GA-16) pertains to safely reopening select services and activities. Starting April 24th, retail stores were able to reopen under “Retail-To-Go” requiring retail stores to minimize contact by delivering items. Now it’s even more important for local businesses to get their name and products out there. As we wait for congress to approve more funding for loans and until we can all fully go back to work, we must continue coming up with creative ways to do business to survive.
Although we may feel discouraged, defeated or disappointed, there are some positives. What we have seen is the community reaching out and helping each other and showing appreciation for essential businesses, writing thank you and positive chalk messages on sidewalks and spending more family time together.
Cuero ISD food service workers are serving thousands of meals to children 0-18 each week. Local, businesses, volunteer firemen, DeWitt County officials, churches and nonprofits are delivering food to children, neighbors and essential businesses. Teachers are doing drive-bys and making encouraging videos for their students and online live church messages are provided, with banks working long hours processing loans trying their best to help out the small business owners. Doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and hospital staff work hard to keep our community safe by going to work every day and putting their lives on the line so we can stay home and stay safe. Our grocery stores and truck drivers are working tirelessly to keep food and supplies coming .Cuero’s new Domino’s pizza restaurant even opened in the midst of all of this!
We are Texas and we are resilient; we have been through many storms together and we have always pulled through and came out stronger. This pandemic has been one of the toughest crises we have faced, but we will get through it together and will come out stronger.
A huge thank you to all essential workers who continue to work for us each and every day. Thank you to our city and county for keeping us safe and updated. As we approach National Hospital week, we thank our first responders, nurses, doctors and hospitals for the tremendous job they are doing.
We continue to pray for the safety and well-being of our citizens, government and decision makers as they learn more about this disease and the best ways to keep us all safe. Please continue to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and good handwashing techniques, so we can return to normal soon.
The chamber will continue to work for our community and local businesses. We are Cuero Strong.
For resources on COVID-19 check out our website at www.cuero.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.