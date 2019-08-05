Ben Jordan Street from Mistletoe Avenue to Anaqua Avenue will be closed to all traffic beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday for utilities installation.
Additionally, Mistletoe Avenue from Ben Jordan Street to Redwood Avenue will be closed to through traffic during the same time period, according to a news release from the city of Victoria.
These road closures will begin at 7 p.m. and will be completed by 5 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
Homes on Mistletoe between Redwood and Ben Jordan streets will be accessible via Redwood, but no through traffic will be allowed during the construction period. Drivers can avoid delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes.
