Those looking for tips on pasture and range management should look to Megan Clayton’s presentation at this year’s South Texas Farm and Ranch show.
Clayton, as assistant professor and Extension range specialist at the Texas A&M Research and Extension Center at Corpus Christi, will give another round of tips 8-11 a.m. Oct. 28.
Last year’s lecture attendees learned how to increase drones, mobile applications, software and chemicals can be used to manage their land.
The practices they learned can be used for range and pastures.
Clayton earned her doctorate degree in wildlife science from the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M Kingsville and has worked at the Texas A&M Agriculture Extension for about a decade.
