Rachel Hinton often reminds people that the easiest type of weed to kill is the one that is never allowed to grow.
But Hinton, a range and pasture specialist with Corteva Agriscience, knows that not everyone raising cattle will be able to prevent irksome weeds from cropping up. Hinton and her colleagues will help anyone who is trying to graze livestock to learn the best ways to tackle weed issues during a session at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
The session will be useful for virtually anyone who is raising livestock on grazeable pasture from ranchers to people who have just a few heads of cattle, she said.
Hinton said she typically thinks about weeds in two distinct categories. Those that are toxic and vital to remove from pastures before they poison livestock and those that are nontoxic but still worrisome because they rob grass of nutrients, water and sunlight.
"There's our everyday weeds that we know we need to tackle every year, and then there's ones that are poisonous that we really need to be careful of and get them out super quick," she said.
Hinton's session at the Farm and Ranch Show will focus on broadleaf weeds, like woolly croton, prairie tea, and others. Hinton said she'd start with a 10,000-foot view of best practices and touch on some of the most common weed issues before answering attendees' specific questions and concerns.
In general, Hinton and her colleagues will cover best management practices so that people can produce the most grazeable land possible, as well the chemical control steps that might be needed when concerning weeds are spotted.
