NAME: Patricia Fernandez
AGE: 48
EDUCATION: High school diploma
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Property Administrator
COMPANY: Tarantino Properties, Inc.
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I applied for a leasing position in 1999. I quickly moved up to property manager. In 2012 I started specializing in new construction luxury communities. I work with construction company and property owners until the property is fully built and stabilized. I’ve opened four new luxury apartment communities in Victoria.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Providing management and owners confidence to trust me with multi-million dollar assets is what drives me to succeed. Building a team that follows me to each property and always treating them with respect makes us succeed. I treat people how I want to be treated.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
My biggest challenge is dealing with lots of competitors in the apartment industry. I try to think outside of the box and bring lots of ideas to make our community stand out from the rest. We offer white glove service and make everyone who visits us feel at home. Without our residents we would not succeed. We show them how much we appreciate them with monthly resident functions, birthday cards delivered to their door, flowers in good and bad times. They become family to us and if you take care of them they will continue to stay at our community.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
People will always need a place to live. The apartment industry will always need great employees and that is what excites me. There are so many opportunities to grow in this profession. To see someone who starts as a leasing consultant, like myself, and work your way up is amazing.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
My advice would be to always be professional and give 100%. It’s not an easy job but if you love what you do you will overcome any obstacles. Also, to never burn your bridges in this industry. You never know when you will work for the same management or owners again. Treat everyone with respect and make a name for yourself. Last but not least always smile and treat everyone the way you want to be treated.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I’m on the Victoria Apartment Association Board of Directors for the last five years. We always try to give back to the community. Our biggest yearly event is Operation Firefighter. We help families in need for the holidays. We ask all apartment communities and vendors to help with food and gifts. A few days before Christmas we team up with the VFD. We have Santa on a fire truck and we deliver a Christmas dinner and gifts to every family who signed up or was nominated for Operation Firefighter.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Did not give answer
