Name: Paul C. Teinert
Age: 61
Education: Graduated from Victoria High School, attended Victoria College and then graduated from the University of Texas with a BBA in accounting.
City of Residence: Victoria
Occupation/Title: Certified public accountant
Company: Paul C. Teinert, C.P.A., P.L.L.C. specializing in tax
How did you become involved in this industry?
I went to work at Roloff, Hnatek & Co., an accounting firm in Victoria right out of college. I had two great mentors, Roy Henke and John McQuillen, who taught me a great deal. It was very interesting to see financial deals and situations that shaped Victoria’s future.
What drives you to succeed?
My parents were the early drivers of me wanting to succeed. It was then my mentors, and now it’s my clients and great employees. The most important impact is my wife Susan, who helps me constantly, and both of our immediate family.
What are your biggest challenges you have faced during your career? How did you overcome these challenges?
One of the greatest challenges I had to overcome was to pay my way through college. That was not fun, but I had a good job, with a great boss working in construction here in Victoria. He allowed me to work whenever I came back to town, which was a lifesaver.
What excites you about the current and future state of your career?
The greatest advice I can give to any young person is as long as you use common sense, utilize a great work ethic, be able to interact with people and be smart enough to know that you don’t know something, you will do great.
In what ways do you serve and give back to your community?
I like to think that I support the community by giving all of my clients great service and advice, which allows them to be a benefit to the community. Most importantly, I am active in my church, which provides a great nucleus for our community. We are currently working on starting an early childhood development center for preschool children, which will impact the children and their parents, and thus the community.
What charity or nonprofits do you support and why?
The charity I care about the most is my church — Grace Lutheran Church. When I was right out of college, my dad was severely burned in an accident at Alcoa and was air-lifted to the Galveston burn unit. My mom had to leave her job to stay with my dad for over two months in the hospital.
Every Sunday, somebody from Grace Lutheran Church would drive to Galveston and give my mom enough money to eat and stay in a hotel for the next week. They took up a collection every week. It was an awesome blessing. I have never forgotten our members' generosity. When I assist my church, I know exactly what I am supporting and what it is used for.
