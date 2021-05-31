Main Street is getting peachy with a newcomer to downtown Victoria.
With hopes of being open in her new location this fall, Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile owner Lascena Simmons and her husband Dr. Matthew Simmons bought the Leibold building at Main and Constitution streets May 18. Throughout the summer, she plans to make remodels, upgrades and bring in vendors to expand her boutique into a “well curated brick and mortar, full of textures and all things women, children and home.”
Peaches and Tortilla, currently at 503 W. Stayton Ave., will expand what it offers to both customers and the vendors it partners with.
The vendor concept has helped small boutique owners, like Bianca Smiley and her business HarCo at Home, get their businesses off the ground.
Smiley’s first wholesale partnership was with Peaches and Tortilla. HarCo has grown to have her own brick and mortar location on Juan Linn Street.
“I felt like (Simmons) was very encouraging and helped me get my name out there,” Smiley said.
Working as a vendor or supplying Peaches and Tortilla is a great way for small businesses to test the waters before launching a full brick and mortar operation, Smiley said.
With more space to fit more vendors and wholesalers, Simmons said she is looking for florists, bathbomb makers and any boutique outfitter that fits the Peaches and Tortilla aesthetic.
Many of these will be located upstairs and will be more easily accessible with an indoor staircase which will begin by the Main Street entrance, Simmons said.
A boutique-style cafe is also a future addition, Simmons said.
With the help of Brenna Crane, a baker with Edna-based bakery Et Sucre, Simmons said she wants to offer baked goods like macaroons, craft beers, infused mimosas and other goodies for shoppers.
Taking those food items across the street into DeLeon Plaza is a goal Simmons has of any regular day in business, as well as the many seasonal events she said the community should expect — like the pumpkin patch she has hosted in the past and Christmas themed events.
The historic Victoria building most recently housed Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater, a local business owned by Anthony Pedone. Since November 2007, the Leibold building had been owned by Capital Title, said its manager, Denise McCue.
Through the years, it has served various purposes. These have included previous owner, Jerry Ebensberger, who was the most recent person to have a pharmacy in the building, McCue said, following a string of other pharmacies.
In the past, people have come to McCue asking about renting the building, she said. But for those that wanted to change the historic aspects of the building, like removing the classic Pepsi Cola art on the Constitution Street exterior wall, she always said no. Simmons plans to keep to keep the long-time building feature.
Looking to the future, McCue said she is very excited for Simmons and the changes Peaches and Tortilla will bring that maintain the building’s history.
Simmons said she wants Peaches and Tortilla to leave a legacy of kids seeing their moms doing anything they set their minds to.
“I can’t believe I have the opportunity to do this,” she said of growing her business and owning one of Victoria’s historic buildings. “I always knew downtown had the potential to thrive, and I think Peaches can do that. I hope this will be a staple.”
