Mark Matocha will once again talk about pesticide laws at this year’s Farm and Ranch Show.
Matocha is an assistant professor and extension specialist with the Agriculture and Environmental Safety Unit of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
He will discuss state and federal laws and regulations about pesticides 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29.
Last year, Matocha talked about how people can renew their licenses to purchase products to use pesticides for agricultural work. It can be valuable information for anyone working in the agriculture industry.
Matocha holds education programs for pesticide applicators across the state and works with state and federal agencies to evaluate pesticide uses.
