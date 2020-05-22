The Victoria Pier 1 store opened Friday for one last big sale, before it shutters its door forever.
Pier 1 said earlier this month that it will go out of business and permanently close all 540 of its stores. The Texas-based company was unable to find a buyer for its business after filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, the Associated Press reported.
The company joins other major retailers to since the disease erupted in the U.S. in March. Apparel maker J. Crew as well as department store chains J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus have all declared bankruptcy this month.
