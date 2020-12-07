Wuxi Asahi Composites, a plastics business, announced Monday it is coming to Victoria.
The announcement came during the annual Victoria Economic Development Corporation meeting.
The plant will be located six miles from Caterpillar's Victoria site. Wuxi Asahi will handle third party logistics for supplies as well as make just-in-time plastic products, repairs and painting to be used by Caterpillar. Wuxi Asahi also plans to make products like a mold for bullet trains.
The Chinese company has $20 million in sales and already has three buildings constructed at 182 Starship Ave. in Inez, according to general manager Yong Liang.
The Advocate will continue to update this story with more information.
