The Port of Victoria and community business leaders are working to keep the key waterway off the federal government's updated floodplain map.
A floodplain distinction limits the property's ability to be developed. In the case of the Port of Victoria, the distinction would hamper the plans of local business leaders who have targeted the property as a potential site for a major new industry.
"The Port of Victoria is one of the key attributes in our community that helps us market Victoria to businesses around the world," said Dale Fowler, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp.
Fowler said the floodplain designation wouldn't disqualify businesses from coming to Victoria if they had already identified the area as their desired location.
"However, if we're part of a multi-state search, being in a floodplain can become an eliminating factor," he said.
Port of Victoria officials are arguing that the designation doesn't fit historical data.
Since the 1960s, the Victoria barge canal levee has protected the Port of Victoria from damage in major flood events such as 1998’s 700-year flood and Hurricane Harvey, said Port of Victoria executive director Sean Stibich.
“At no time during the past six decades has it failed to protect the Port’s property from flooding,” according to a statement by Port officials.
Despite the levee's protection, it didn’t appear on FEMA’s most recent preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map, which the agency is working to issue in May.
“FEMA computer models pretend the levee protecting the Victoria Barge Canal doesn’t exist,” said Port Chairman Robby Burdge in a statement.
Stibich said the levee’s exclusion from the flood insurance map makes the port appear highly susceptible to flooding. If the map were approved, it would mean higher rates for companies to insure their infrastructure and buildings on property within the flood zone.
“Old flood maps had the Port’s property in a Zone A. Revised or proposed maps now designated in floodway and Zone AE (which means) no economic development,” the Port officials' statement read. “Perpetual delay with further studies or current FEMA flood rate maps simply translates that the Port cannot compete on a global market economically.”
Stibich said the Port has an estimated economic impact of about $8 billion and, since he began his job last year, he has been working to expand that number through development of its south site.
Meetings to resolve the dispute with FEMA began in 2013, before he arrived in Victoria.
“This has been a weekly thing we’ve been working on since I got here,” Stibich said.
The levee, built by the Army Corps of Engineers and owned by the federal government, is not FEMA accredited.
Under mapping process regulations defined by Congress, FEMA said the levee owner must be certified as the owner before it can assess whether to grant accreditation. FEMA said it has not received a complete certification package, which it must receive before considering accreditation.
“FEMA has offered its technical assistance to the Port to provide guidance on the submittal requirements for certification and/or the Letter of Map Revision process when needed,” a FEMA statement read.
But, according to Stibich, FEMA has told Port officials the computer model would still show all canal-front property in a flood zone even if the levee were certified.
“The model was executed to show what would happen if the levee was certified along the entire length of the canal to the Intracoastal Waterway, projected cost of $20 million, (and) the model still showed flooding,” according to a statement prepared by Congressman Michael Cloud’s office, which has been assisting Port officials in their appeals to FEMA. “As a result, there is no incentive to certify the levee by local stakeholders.”
Although preliminary insurance rate maps will be issued in May, FEMA officials said they won’t go into effect until a formal appeal and public comment period is conducted, mapping products are finalized and communities are given a required six months to update their ordinance. This process could take an additional 18 to 24 months.
