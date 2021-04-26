Business loan options are available through the U.S. Small Business Administration in response to the February winter storm. The deadlines are extended to May 20 for businesses of any size, according to an SBA news release.
The Business Physical Disaster Loans are for businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Private, non-profit, organizations like charities, churches or private universities are eligible.
Credit history, proof or ability to repay and collateral are required, which range from 3% to 6%. At maximum, the business loans are for 30-year terms for businesses without other available credit and seven years for those with additional credit assistance. The loans are available in the following counties Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda and Wharton counties.
To learn more or apply, visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s. For assistance or more information, applicants may call 800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
