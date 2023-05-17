A proposed $5.5 billion oil refinery may not come to Victoria County, the leader of the energy company announced Wednesday.
Prairie Energy founder Steven Ward said talks with county officials led to "unnecessary" delays and tax abatement negotiations with the county have been unsuccessful thus far.
Ward said in an email that "the Victoria County location has become significantly less appealing as the final project site."
Prairie will focus on potential sites in Texas and Oklahoma going forward, Ward said.
Ward planned for the refinery to be the first facility in over 40 years to refine 250,000 barrels a day from the first day of operations.
The southern Victoria County site Prairie looked at is a property currently owned by the Port of Victoria. Sean Stibich, executive director of the port, said that as far as he knew, Ward never provided financial documents showing how the project would be funded and Prairie never surveyed the property despite having access to it.
"We understand his frustration," Stibich said. "I do know Victoria County offered the best tax incentives they ever have. It sounds like he wanted more."
Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, worked directly with Ward when he was negotiating tax incentives with the Victoria County Commissioners Court earlier this year. Titas said he is remaining optimistic despite Ward's latest annoucement.
"I'm not giving up hope until he breaks ground on another location," Titas said.
Titas said he will continue to contact Ward in "whatever way is deemed appropriate, however we can."
"It's a large, complicated project with many twists and turns," Titas said.
Stibich said if the project were to come to Victoria County, it would have a "great impact" on the local economy.