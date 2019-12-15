Taxes, of any kind, are often viewed as a burden.
Even so, money collected in taxes goes to fund many vital costs.
Currently, the sales tax rate within Victoria’s city limits is higher than the county’s rate. However, Victoria County has the option to implement a county assistance district that would allow the county to raise the sales tax collected in parts or all of the county up to the state’s maximum rate.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the county plans to study the feasibility of the county assistance district in 2020, and before any change, an increase to the sales tax rate would need to be approved by voters.
Currently, Texas imposes a 6.25% state sales and use tax on all retail sales, leases and rentals of most goods and taxable services.
Local taxing jurisdictions, including cities, counties, special purpose districts and transit authorities, can also impose up to 2% sales and use tax for a maximum combined rate of 8.25%.
Within the city of Victoria, the total sales tax is at the maximum rate of 8.25%, as the city rate is 1.5% and the county is 0.5%.
In the county, the total sales tax rate is 6.75%, broken down between the state and county’s rate only.
If the county were to implement the county assistance district, Zeller said it would bring in a new non-property tax revenue source – up to millions in new revenue annually – to help fund certain county operations, such as for public safety and economic development.
But, an increase to sales tax in the county could burden business owners or steer away customers who shop in the county for the lower rates, some business owners have said.
Regardless, Victoria County is in the earliest phase of the conversation, only planning to study the practicability of a county assistance district in the next year. Moreover, an increase to the sales tax rate to districts in the county would need to be approved by voters in the district.
