During Victoria County’s annual budget hearings this year, departments asked for millions of dollars in funding that the county could not approve.
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, for example, proposed a $2.47 million increase to its budget for the 2020 fiscal year, with most earmarked for salary increases and personnel. For years, employees said at the time, the sheriff’s office has struggled to recruit and retain employees because of its pay scale.
The county could not meet the request, but did approve a $2 per hour raise for sheriff’s office licensed peace officers for the 2020 fiscal year.
However, if the county was to implement the county assistance district, the funding could go to support county departments in need during scenarios such as this in the future, County Judge Ben Zeller said.
Depending on the increase – the increase of the sales tax rate in county districts wouldn’t necessarily need to meet the city’s rate – the revenue could bring in between $50,000 and $3 million to the county per year, Zeller said.
Further, Zeller said, to most people, a sales tax would likely be more palatable than a property tax. He said the new sales tax revenues could lower property taxes dollar for dollar, and his goal in exploring this option is to be proactive and ready to provide services that the public asks for without increasing property taxes.
“As I see it, this gives us another option instead of only being constrained to ask the voters to increase property taxes to give these needed services, we can have the option of proposing that that be done via sales tax rather than property tax,” Zeller said.
Bob Henderson, a financial adviser for the county, said he doesn’t see any downsides to the idea. Henderson is a managing director at RBC Capital Markets, an investment firm that serves as the county’s financial adviser.
“I doubt the average consumer would even notice the difference,” he said.
