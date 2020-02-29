Most people believe when they buy something at a local store or online, the sales tax dollars stay in that community.
Not so, said Rep. Geanie Morrison during a recent Victoria Partnership meeting hosted by the Victoria Economic Development Corp. The money usually goes to the city in which the company’s distribution centers are located.
Because of this, Morrison signed a letter supporting a rule change proposed by Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The change would ensure sales tax dollars end up in the municipality where the buyer lives, rather than in the municipality of a distribution center.
In an op-ed published in the Dallas Morning News in February, Hegar said he wanted to change Rule 3.334 “to clarify that local sales tax is tied to the place of business from which internet orders are fulfilled or the location to which items are shipped or delivered.”
He also said this change was necessary because businesses have entered tax abatement agreements with some cities where distribution centers are located. The agreements are usually in exchange for keeping sales tax dollars from sales made over the internet in that city.
“Those on the I-35 corridor are not happy about this,” Morrison said of the proposed rule change.
Because of the complaints about the proposed rule change, the Comptroller’s office has extended a public comment period originally scheduled to end in February. Written comments are now due by April 3.
Morrison said the rule change was prompted by increasing online sales in the past several years.
In fact, Hegar said in the op-ed that his office first discovered the tax loophole while researching sales tax clarification in the online era.
The rule change, if approved, would have apositive impact on the Crossroads.
Aaron Farmer, the Texas-based president of national consulting firm The Retail Coach, said the rule change regarding how sales tax is reported and distributed could have a huge impact on a community like Victoria.
“With certain brands and items not available for purchase in Victoria, millions of items are bought online by Victoria residents,” Farmer said. “A change in the rule to send sales tax dollars to the buyer’s municipality could results in thousands of additional sales tax dollars to the City of Victoria.”
If the rule change goes through, Farmer said, a Victoria resident who buys something online at Costco.com would be sending their sales tax dollars to Victoria, and no longer to the municipality where the sale was made.
“Bottom line, this could have a huge impact on sales tax dollar revenue for Victoria,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.