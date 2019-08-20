Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has posted a job application for a general manager in Victoria.
There are currently no locations of the restaurant in Victoria, and according to Russell Ford, who manages the Raising Cane’s account for Champion Management, an Addison-based marketing firm, there are currently no plans to open one.
“Raising Cane’s is continuously evaluating opportunities to grow restaurants all over the world, and especially here in Texas,” said Raising Cane’s officials in a statement to the Advocate. “Many factors go into our decisions, and ever-changing market conditions can affect planned locations and launch dates. We will make a public announcement if and when an official expansion decision has been made.”
According to its website, Raising Cane’s has more than 400 locations across the country. The restaurant chain is known for selling fried chicken fingers.
