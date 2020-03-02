Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open on March 11.
The restaurant, 6409 N. Navarro St., will be the fried chicken finger purveyor's first location in Victoria. The Victoria Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at the restaurant at 9 a.m. on its opening morning.
News of the chain coming to Victoria first came in summer 2019, when it listed a job posting for a general manager.
When it opens, the Navarro restaurant will be the chain's 160th in Texas and 500th overall.
Raising Cane's hired about 80 employees to staff the restaurant.
