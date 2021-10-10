NAME: Ranella Rodriquez
AGE: 40
EDUCATION: Double Masters in Educational Administration from American Inter-Continental University, Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Houston- Victoria, Associate of Science from Victoria College.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Elementary instructional coach
COMPANY: Victoria Independent School District
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
Growing up in poverty and on government assistance I knew that I did not want to live that way as an adult. I escaped the struggles of my early life by reading. I just knew education was the ticket to a better life so that became my pursuit.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Instilling hope in others for a better future through education is the driving motivation behind my everyday life. If I can empower one, then I can help change generations from poverty to prosperity.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenge of being an educator comes from dealing with the critics. The job alone involves so much more than what the average person could even imagine. It goes way beyond just teaching and deserves the support of the community. I overcome the negativity by choosing to focus on the good and those who do support all our efforts.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
The most exciting thing about being in my position currently is seeing the camaraderie of professionals who support each other while continuing to still educate students. I am excited for the future of education to evolve into modalities that generate authentic lifelong learning connections.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Find your passion because, when money, time and energy run out, passion will keep you moving forward.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Recently I have assisted the community in food drives, jacket collections, school supplies donations, feeding hungry families, after school tutoring and much more.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I enjoy helping Restoration House Ministries with all their support for women in the community. My Facebook page called Bless-A-Teacher was started during the pandemic to support local teachers. Any business wishing to donate can message me through the page. I also enjoy supporting local churches and in the past the Victoria Livestock Show, Warrior's Weekend and Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.