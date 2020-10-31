A rebate program is now available for small business owners who close on a real estate purchase through Jacob Realty.
Through the realty agency’s Entrepreneur Savings Program, up to $500 of the out-of-pocket costs incurred from the appraisal and inspection processes are given back to clients who own their own business.
The rebate program includes small business owners who are buying a “starter home,” selling a home to expand into a larger one or scale down, or continuing to buy property to invest in real estate with a storefront or office.
“It is no secret that the small business community has been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency’s broker, Tina Jacob, said in a press release. “In the spirit of this resilience, Jacob Realty has launched our Entrepreneur Savings Program.”
The rebate can also be applied to the down payment on a house.
More information can be found by calling 361-208-6880, contacting info@jacobrealtytx.com, or visiting jacobrealtytx.com.
