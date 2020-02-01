The Region 3 Education Service Center board of directors will hold an election to fill three board seats.
Positions open are Place 2 that represents Wharton County; Place 6 that represents DeWitt and Lavaca counties; and Place 7 that represents Goliad and Karnes counties.
People interested in serving on the board can apply until Feb. 20. Applications are available from Region 3 or from school district superintendents inthose counties.
For more information, contact Region 3 Education Service Center at 361-573-0731.
