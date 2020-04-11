Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Austwell Tivoli School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli
For more information: atisd.net
Hallettsville School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 302 N. Ridge St.
For more information: hisdbrahmas.org
Industrial School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
For more information: industrialisd.org
Port Lavaca City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 202 N. Virginia St.
Agenda items of interest: portlavaca.org/city-government/city-council/
Calhoun County School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 525 N. Commerce St.
For more information: calcoisd.org
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Courtroom
For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.Commissioners.Court
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero
For more information: cityofcuero.com/175/Mayor-City-Council
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall
For more information: yorktowntx.com
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square
For more information: http://www.co.goliad.tx.us/
Goliad School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 161 N. Welch St.
For more information: goliadisd.org
Sweet Home School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 501
For more information: sweethomeisd.org
Tuesday
Refugio City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio
For more information: co.refugio.tx.us
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 808 alternate Texas 77
For more information: cityofyoakum.org/CityCouncil
Yoakum School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.
For more information: yoakumisd.net
Jackson County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna
For more information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Commissioners.Court
Meyersville School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Meyersville ISD Computer Lab
For more information: meyersvilleisd.org
Ganado City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 112 E. Putnam St.
For More information: cityofganado.com
Moulton City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 102 S. Main St.
For more information: cityofmoulton.com
Wednesday
Shiner School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 505 Texas Avenue
For more information: shinerisd.net
Ganado School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado
For more information: ganadoisd.org
Nordheim School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 500 N. Broadway, Nordheim
For more information: nordheimisd.org
Thursday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
For more information: calhouncotx.org/comcrt
Cuero School Board
When: 6:30 pm.
Where: 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero
For more information: cueroisd.org
Edna City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 126 W. Main St.
For more information: cityofedna.com
