Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Austwell Tivoli School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli

For more information: atisd.net

Hallettsville School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 302 N. Ridge St.

For more information: hisdbrahmas.org

Industrial School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt

For more information: industrialisd.org

Port Lavaca City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 202 N. Virginia St.

Agenda items of interest: portlavaca.org/city-government/city-council/

Calhoun County School Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 525 N. Commerce St.

For more information: calcoisd.org

DeWitt County Commissioners Court

When: 9 a.m.

Where: DeWitt County Courtroom

For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.Commissioners.Court

Cuero City Council

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: 212 E. Main St., Cuero

For more information: cityofcuero.com/175/Mayor-City-Council

Yorktown City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorktown City Hall

For more information: yorktowntx.com

Goliad County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 127 N. Courthouse Square

For more information: http://www.co.goliad.tx.us/

Goliad School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 161 N. Welch St.

For more information: goliadisd.org

Sweet Home School Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 501

For more information: sweethomeisd.org

Tuesday

Refugio City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 613 Commerce St., Refugio

For more information: co.refugio.tx.us

Yoakum City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 808 alternate Texas 77

For more information: cityofyoakum.org/CityCouncil

Yoakum School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.

For more information: yoakumisd.net

Jackson County Commissioners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 115 W. Main St., Edna

For more information: co.jackson.tx.us/page/jackson.Commissioners.Court

Meyersville School Board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Meyersville ISD Computer Lab

For more information: meyersvilleisd.org

Ganado City Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 112 E. Putnam St.

For More information: cityofganado.com

Moulton City Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 102 S. Main St.

For more information: cityofmoulton.com

Wednesday

Shiner School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 505 Texas Avenue

For more information: shinerisd.net

Ganado School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado

For more information: ganadoisd.org

Nordheim School Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 500 N. Broadway, Nordheim

For more information: nordheimisd.org

Thursday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca

For more information: calhouncotx.org/comcrt

Cuero School Board

When: 6:30 pm.

Where: 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero

For more information: cueroisd.org

Edna City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 126 W. Main St.

For more information: cityofedna.com

