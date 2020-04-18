Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.

Monday

Calhoun County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca

For more information: calhouncotx.org

Woodsboro School Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 408 S. Kasten St., Woodsboro

For more information: wisd.net

Yorktown School Board

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 418 W. Fourth St.

For more information: yisd.org

Edna School Board

When: 6 pm.

Where: 601 N. Wells St., Edna

For more information: ednaisd.org

Tuesday

Westhoff School Board

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 244 Lynch Ave, Westhoff

For more information: westhoffisd.org

Wednesday

Goliad City Council

When: 6 pm.

Where: 152 W. End St., Goliad

For more information: goliadtx.net/2148/City-Council

